Hancock Whitney Corp Lowers Holdings in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its holdings in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 410.3% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 1,786.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 3,069.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SLAB opened at $152.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $153.41 and a 200 day moving average of $169.61. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.15 and a 52-week high of $211.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.24.

Silicon Laboratories ( NASDAQ:SLAB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.20. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 258.69%. The company had revenue of $208.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Silicon Laboratories’s revenue was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SLAB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.67.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total value of $155,310.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.98, for a total value of $155,768.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.

