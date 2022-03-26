MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Purchased by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 58,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,259 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $3,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SWS Partners lifted its holdings in MetLife by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. SWS Partners now owns 49,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,703 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management lifted its stake in MetLife by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 7,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in MetLife by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 921,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,585,000 after purchasing an additional 22,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth $7,954,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

In other MetLife news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $3,996,478.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

MET has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on MetLife in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on MetLife in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MetLife presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.29.

NYSE:MET opened at $71.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.21 and a 12 month high of $72.55.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $20.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.67 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 9.22%. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

