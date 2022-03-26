Foster & Motley Inc. Buys 8,918 Shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Foster & Motley Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,239 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,918 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Avnet were worth $3,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVT. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Avnet by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 108,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,480,000 after purchasing an additional 11,495 shares in the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avnet during the fourth quarter worth about $1,560,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Avnet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,863,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Avnet by 168.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Avnet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $730,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Avnet alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on AVT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Avnet from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avnet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.60.

Avnet stock opened at $42.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Avnet, Inc. has a one year low of $35.71 and a one year high of $45.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.15 and its 200 day moving average is $39.62.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 2.11%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avnet, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This is an increase from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.01%.

In other news, CFO Thomas Liguori sold 21,625 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $907,601.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 8,000 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $328,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Avnet Profile (Get Rating)

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.