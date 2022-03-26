Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.710-$1.040 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.68 billion-$1.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.65 billion.Lands’ End also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.120-$-0.060 EPS.
LE stock opened at $17.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $573.04 million, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 2.59. Lands’ End has a 1 year low of $14.73 and a 1 year high of $44.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.18.
Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.10). Lands’ End had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 8.64%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lands’ End will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 51.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Lands’ End by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Lands’ End by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Lands’ End by 155.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 12,412 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lands’ End during the fourth quarter worth about $519,000. 40.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Lands’ End Company Profile (Get Rating)
Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.
