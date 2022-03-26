Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.710-$1.040 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.68 billion-$1.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.65 billion.Lands’ End also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.120-$-0.060 EPS.

LE stock opened at $17.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $573.04 million, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 2.59. Lands’ End has a 1 year low of $14.73 and a 1 year high of $44.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.18.

Get Lands' End alerts:

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.10). Lands’ End had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 8.64%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lands’ End will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LE shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Lands’ End from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Lands’ End from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lands’ End from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 51.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Lands’ End by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Lands’ End by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Lands’ End by 155.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 12,412 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lands’ End during the fourth quarter worth about $519,000. 40.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lands’ End Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lands' End Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lands' End and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.