Enjoy Technology (NASDAQ:ENJY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Enjoy Technology (NASDAQ:ENJY – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.27), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Enjoy Technology updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENJY opened at $3.68 on Friday. Enjoy Technology has a 12-month low of $2.69 and a 12-month high of $12.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.29.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ENJY. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Enjoy Technology from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Enjoy Technology from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Enjoy Technology from $10.00 to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Enjoy Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Enjoy Technology in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.42.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Enjoy Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,524,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Enjoy Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,169,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Enjoy Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $924,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Enjoy Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $654,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enjoy Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $536,000. 73.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enjoy Technology, Inc operates mobile retail stores in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

