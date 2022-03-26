Stem (NYSE:STEM) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Stem from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Stem in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Stem from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.00.

STEM opened at $10.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 11.38, a current ratio of 11.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.74. Stem has a fifty-two week low of $7.26 and a fifty-two week high of $37.79.

Stem ( NYSE:STEM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $52.78 million for the quarter. Stem had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 79.46%.

In other Stem news, Director Anil Tammineedi sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total transaction of $823,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark William Triplett sold 5,000 shares of Stem stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total value of $96,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 351,121 shares of company stock worth $3,071,950. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Stem by 84.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,026,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,288,000 after buying an additional 3,218,426 shares in the last quarter. General Electric Co. acquired a new stake in Stem during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,378,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Stem by 158.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,603,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207,792 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Stem by 89.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,182,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SIR Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Stem by 424.0% in the 4th quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,082,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,534,000 after acquiring an additional 875,871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

Stem, Inc operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators.

