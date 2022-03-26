Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) Receives $6.34 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.34.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tellurian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Tellurian stock opened at $5.84 on Wednesday. Tellurian has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $5.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.39.

Tellurian ( NASDAQ:TELL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Tellurian had a negative net margin of 160.98% and a negative return on equity of 38.05%. The firm had revenue of $21.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.28 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tellurian will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Claire Harvey acquired 16,000 shares of Tellurian stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.19 per share, with a total value of $51,040.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TELL. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tellurian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $886,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tellurian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $196,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tellurian by 97.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 22,282 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 10,990 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Tellurian by 103.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 70,362 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 35,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Tellurian by 199,595.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 87,866 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 87,822 shares in the last quarter. 34.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

