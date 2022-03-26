Analysts Set Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) PT at €6.08

Shares of Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “N/A” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €6.08 ($6.68).

NOKIA has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley set a €6.50 ($7.14) price target on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €6.50 ($7.14) price target on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Monday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.40 ($7.03) target price on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €5.20 ($5.71) target price on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €6.20 ($6.81) target price on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

Nokia Oyj has a 1 year low of €3.81 ($4.19) and a 1 year high of €5.95 ($6.54).

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.