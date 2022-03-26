$0.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.31 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Fulton Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.34. Fulton Financial reported earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 27.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fulton Financial will report full year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Fulton Financial.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $232.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.60 million. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 27.63%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FULT shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Fulton Financial from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fulton Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In other Fulton Financial news, EVP Angela M. Sargent sold 10,823 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total transaction of $186,155.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,589,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $350,015,000 after buying an additional 464,641 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,209,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,717,000 after buying an additional 300,809 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,910,691 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,482,000 after buying an additional 294,174 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,431,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,153,000 after buying an additional 119,363 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,749,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,743,000 after buying an additional 9,812 shares during the period. 62.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fulton Financial stock opened at $17.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.75. Fulton Financial has a 1-year low of $14.16 and a 1-year high of $19.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. This is a boost from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

About Fulton Financial (Get Rating)

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans, as well as equipment lease financing loans.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fulton Financial (FULT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.