UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $515.78

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $515.78 and last traded at $513.11, with a volume of 98150 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $503.23.

UNH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 target price for the company. Finally, Edward Jones started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $502.09.

The firm has a market cap of $482.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $481.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $459.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $73.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.86 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. On average, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.08%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Paul R. Garcia bought 2,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $464.97 per share, with a total value of $997,825.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total transaction of $1,526,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,000 shares of company stock worth $11,123,890 in the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNH. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $439,000. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,693,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,481,120,000 after buying an additional 768,188 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 199,314 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $79,812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank & Trust boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 969 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile (NYSE:UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

