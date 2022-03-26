OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) Trading Up 17.9%

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT – Get Rating) shares were up 17.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.13 and last traded at $2.11. Approximately 164,109 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,840,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.79.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OCFT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. HSBC cut shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OneConnect Financial Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Get OneConnect Financial Technology alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.62.

OneConnect Financial Technology ( NYSE:OCFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $200.24 million for the quarter. OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative net margin of 31.00% and a negative return on equity of 29.06%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in OneConnect Financial Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $965,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in OneConnect Financial Technology by 5,335.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 20,275 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in OneConnect Financial Technology by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 122,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 23,300 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in OneConnect Financial Technology by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 246,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 46,764 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in OneConnect Financial Technology by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 31,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 11,396 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

OneConnect Financial Technology Company Profile (NYSE:OCFT)

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OneConnect Financial Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneConnect Financial Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.