Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Rating) shares were down 5.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $30.78 and last traded at $30.78. Approximately 253 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 13,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.60.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KARO shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Karooooo from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Karooooo from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Karooooo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Karooooo from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.36.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.52 and its 200 day moving average is $33.00. The firm has a market cap of $599.07 million and a P/E ratio of 26.94.

Karooooo ( NASDAQ:KARO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Karooooo had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The business had revenue of $48.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.41 million. As a group, analysts expect that Karooooo Ltd. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Karooooo in the second quarter worth about $1,270,000. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Karooooo by 150.0% in the third quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 185,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,464,000 after buying an additional 111,071 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Karooooo in the second quarter worth about $423,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Karooooo in the second quarter worth about $1,110,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Karooooo by 25.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. 28.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Karooooo Ltd. develops a vehicle fleet management software solution. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.

