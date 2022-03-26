Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners (NYSE:BAMR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,821 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 18,984 shares.The stock last traded at $56.75 and had previously closed at $56.05.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.54 and its 200-day moving average is $58.34.

Get Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 571,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,895,000 after purchasing an additional 33,098 shares in the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 1,213.5% in the fourth quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 273,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,133,000 after acquiring an additional 252,615 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 271,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,097,000 after acquiring an additional 83,844 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 271,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,009,000 after acquiring an additional 22,281 shares during the period. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 80.1% in the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 269,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,906,000 after acquiring an additional 119,711 shares during the period. 43.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners (NYSE:BAMR)

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. provides annuity-based reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies. It also acts as a direct issuer of pension risk transfer products for pension plan sponsors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.