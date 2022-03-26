Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners (NYSE:BAMR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,821 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 18,984 shares.The stock last traded at $56.75 and had previously closed at $56.05.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.54 and its 200-day moving average is $58.34.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%.
About Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners (NYSE:BAMR)
Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. provides annuity-based reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies. It also acts as a direct issuer of pension risk transfer products for pension plan sponsors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.
