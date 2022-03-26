Convergence Investment Partners LLC Invests $208,000 in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 803 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FDX. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in FedEx by 17.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,860,142 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $554,936,000 after acquiring an additional 281,250 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in FedEx by 27.3% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 63.2% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its stake in FedEx by 9.9% in the third quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 9,204 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FDX opened at $226.56 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $199.03 and a fifty-two week high of $319.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $229.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.41. The company has a market cap of $58.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($0.05). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $23.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.47 earnings per share. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 20.53 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 16th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the shipping service provider to repurchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 15.75%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $297.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $294.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $283.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.30.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

