Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) Receives $28.60 Average Target Price from Analysts

Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.60.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Covetrus from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Covetrus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

CVET stock opened at $16.89 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.31 and a beta of 2.03. Covetrus has a fifty-two week low of $15.56 and a fifty-two week high of $31.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Covetrus ( NASDAQ:CVET Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Covetrus will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 26,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $526,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVET. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Covetrus during the fourth quarter worth $30,146,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Covetrus by 32.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,026,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,897,000 after acquiring an additional 737,910 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Covetrus by 54.8% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,880,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,117,000 after acquiring an additional 666,178 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Covetrus by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,486,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,231,000 after acquiring an additional 591,380 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Covetrus by 87.1% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,028,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,544,000 after purchasing an additional 479,008 shares during the last quarter. 97.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

