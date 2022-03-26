Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF) Receives $54.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.00.

Shares of SFFYF opened at $47.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.41. Signify has a 1 year low of $40.06 and a 1 year high of $64.52.

About Signify (Get Rating)

Signify NV engages in the provision, development, manufacture, and application of lighting products, systems, and services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Solutions, Digital Products, Conventional Products, and Other. The company was founded by Gerard Leonard Philips and Anton Frederik Philips in 1891 and is headquartered in Eindhoven, Netherlands.

