Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) Given New C$7.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from C$8.50 to C$7.50 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Knight Therapeutics from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Knight Therapeutics from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Knight Therapeutics to a hold rating and set a C$5.30 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$7.05.

Shares of TSE:GUD opened at C$5.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. Knight Therapeutics has a 12-month low of C$5.01 and a 12-month high of C$5.74. The firm has a market cap of C$636.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84.

Knight Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices in Canada and internationally. It offers Bijuva for the treatment of moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms associated with menopause in women with intact uterus; IMVEXXY to treat postmenopausal moderate to severe dyspareunia; IBSRELA for the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation in adults; TRELSTAR to treat advanced prostate cancer and for pain associated with endometriosis; ILUVIEN for the treatment of vision loss due to diabetic macular oedema; and NERLYNX to treat early-stage breast cancer.

