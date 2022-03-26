Hargreaves Lansdown’s (HL) “Underweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their underweight rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

HL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,315 ($17.31) to GBX 1,205 ($15.86) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,840 ($24.22) to GBX 1,765 ($23.24) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Hargreaves Lansdown to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 1,700 ($22.38) to GBX 1,250 ($16.46) in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,530 ($20.14) to GBX 1,250 ($16.46) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,483.33 ($19.53).

Get Hargreaves Lansdown alerts:

Shares of HL stock opened at GBX 1,035.50 ($13.63) on Friday. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 12 month low of GBX 961.15 ($12.65) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,778 ($23.41). The company has a market cap of £4.91 billion and a PE ratio of 18.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,197.80.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 12.26 ($0.16) per share. This represents a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Hargreaves Lansdown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.52%.

In other Hargreaves Lansdown news, insider Amy Stirling purchased 2,278 shares of Hargreaves Lansdown stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,091 ($14.36) per share, with a total value of £24,852.98 ($32,718.51).

Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.