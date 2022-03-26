Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR)

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($21.06) target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Fevertree Drinks to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 2,000 ($26.33) to GBX 1,650 ($21.72) in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 3,500 ($46.08) to GBX 3,350 ($44.10) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,600 ($34.23) to GBX 2,250 ($29.62) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.28) target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,354.29 ($30.99).

Shares of LON FEVR opened at GBX 1,757 ($23.13) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £2.05 billion and a PE ratio of 46.01. The company has a quick ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Fevertree Drinks has a 52-week low of GBX 1,456.09 ($19.17) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,871 ($37.80). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,989.46 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,330.96.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a GBX 53.37 ($0.70) dividend. This is an increase from Fevertree Drinks’s previous dividend of $5.52. This represents a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Fevertree Drinks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.41%.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

