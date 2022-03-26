Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 519 Shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its position in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 519 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in American States Water were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWR. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American States Water during the third quarter worth $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of American States Water during the third quarter worth $51,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of American States Water by 56.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of American States Water during the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of American States Water by 244.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AWR opened at $86.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 34.11 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. American States Water has a 12 month low of $73.51 and a 12 month high of $103.77.

American States Water ( NYSE:AWR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. American States Water had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 18.91%. The firm had revenue of $116.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American States Water will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. American States Water’s payout ratio is 57.26%.

AWR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on American States Water from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on American States Water from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

In other American States Water news, insider Bryan K. Switzer sold 708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.28, for a total value of $58,962.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

