Hancock Whitney Corp Lowers Holdings in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Hancock Whitney Corp decreased its holdings in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Kadant were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kadant by 61.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kadant by 39.3% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Kadant by 76.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new position in Kadant in the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kadant in the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. 97.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

In other news, SVP Stacy D. Krause sold 1,415 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $283,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 252 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total transaction of $57,133.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,147 shares of company stock valued at $636,133 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kadant stock opened at $193.75 on Friday. Kadant Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.17 and a 52-week high of $240.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $202.23 and a 200 day moving average of $214.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.30.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $218.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.09 million. Kadant had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The company’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kadant Inc. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. This is an increase from Kadant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Kadant’s payout ratio is currently 13.87%.

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

