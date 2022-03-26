Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Given a GBX 7,200 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Rese…

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 7,200 ($94.79) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on RB. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 7,460 ($98.21) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,700 ($101.37) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 7,200 ($94.79) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,000 ($65.82) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 5,300 ($69.77) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 6,978.18 ($91.87).

The stock has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a twelve month low of GBX 5,782 ($76.12) and a twelve month high of GBX 8,020 ($105.58). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

