Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) PT Set at €17.50 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €17.50 ($19.23) price objective on Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

G has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group set a €18.75 ($20.60) price objective on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley set a €21.00 ($23.08) price objective on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €18.00 ($19.78) price objective on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays set a €18.50 ($20.33) price objective on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €21.00 ($23.08) price objective on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Assicurazioni Generali currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €19.59 ($21.52).

Get Assicurazioni Generali alerts:

Assicurazioni Generali has a fifty-two week low of €13.65 ($15.00) and a fifty-two week high of €16.48 ($18.11).

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Assicurazioni Generali Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assicurazioni Generali and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.