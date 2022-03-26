Safran (EPA:SAF) Given a €136.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €136.00 ($149.45) price target on Safran (EPA:SAF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays set a €134.00 ($147.25) target price on shares of Safran in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($153.85) target price on shares of Safran in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($104.40) target price on shares of Safran in a research report on Monday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €140.00 ($153.85) target price on shares of Safran in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €125.00 ($137.36) price target on shares of Safran in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €124.36 ($136.66).

Shares of EPA:SAF opened at €104.46 ($114.79) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is €108.08 and its 200 day moving average is €109.26. Safran has a 52 week low of €67.17 ($73.81) and a 52 week high of €92.36 ($101.49).

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

