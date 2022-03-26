Analysts Anticipate Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) to Announce $0.28 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) will announce $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Valley National Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the highest is $0.29. Valley National Bancorp also posted earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.41. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Valley National Bancorp.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $353.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.93 million. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 10.49%. Valley National Bancorp’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.15.

VLY opened at $13.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.76. Valley National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.66 and a 52-week high of $15.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.94%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the third quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 77.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter. 63.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

