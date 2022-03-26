Convergence Investment Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 928 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 0.8% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 25,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of THC opened at $89.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 2.45. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $91.89.

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $1.14. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 56.04% and a net margin of 4.69%. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total transaction of $542,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 59,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total transaction of $5,393,772.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

THC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.13.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment consists of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

