Convergence Investment Partners LLC Sells 508 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Avantor were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,224,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937,760 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Avantor by 0.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,717,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,827,000 after buying an additional 117,325 shares during the period. Third Point LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 2.9% in the third quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 10,800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,720,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,969,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,637,000 after acquiring an additional 606,082 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,878,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,424,000 after acquiring an additional 453,179 shares during the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AVTR shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Avantor from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Cowen boosted their price target on Avantor from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Avantor from $44.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on Avantor from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Avantor from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.67.

NYSE AVTR opened at $33.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.03, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Avantor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.80 and a twelve month high of $44.37.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Avantor had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Avantor news, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 10,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.63, for a total value of $423,959.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 59,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total value of $2,422,471.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 86,239 shares of company stock valued at $3,466,112. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

