Convergence Investment Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 928 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 78.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,624,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027,131 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,353,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,674 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,337,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,317,000 after acquiring an additional 20,670 shares during the last quarter. Centerbridge Partners L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Centerbridge Partners L.P. now owns 2,222,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,692,000 after acquiring an additional 77,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,483,000 after acquiring an additional 215,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total transaction of $542,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 59,851 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total value of $5,393,772.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

THC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.13.

THC opened at $89.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.09. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $91.89. The firm has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $1.14. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 56.04%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment consists of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

