IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 216.7% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. 83.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDXX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $671.83.

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $538.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $460.36 and a 52 week high of $706.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $515.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $587.98. The company has a market cap of $45.40 billion, a PE ratio of 62.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.00.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 102.84% and a net margin of 23.17%. The firm had revenue of $801.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 250 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.70, for a total value of $127,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

