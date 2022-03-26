Convergence Investment Partners LLC Has $329,000 Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 7.0% in the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,244,000 after purchasing an additional 17,601 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 113.4% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 23,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 12,291 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 80.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 80,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,938,000 after purchasing an additional 36,003 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 243,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 7.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 223,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,450,000 after buying an additional 15,296 shares during the period. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $160.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.37.

Shares of DFS opened at $113.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.50 and a 200 day moving average of $118.88. The company has a market capitalization of $32.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.61. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $90.33 and a 12 month high of $135.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.03. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 41.22%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.25%.

In related news, CFO John Greene sold 4,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.95, for a total value of $568,481.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 8,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.59, for a total transaction of $1,077,578.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,892 shares of company stock worth $1,747,661. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

