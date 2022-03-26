Contrasting Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) & Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) and Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

This table compares Cognizant Technology Solutions and Doximity’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cognizant Technology Solutions $18.51 billion 2.59 $2.14 billion $4.05 22.60 Doximity $206.90 million 44.68 $50.21 million N/A N/A

Cognizant Technology Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Doximity.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Cognizant Technology Solutions and Doximity, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cognizant Technology Solutions 1 4 9 0 2.57 Doximity 1 1 8 0 2.70

Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has a consensus price target of $93.07, suggesting a potential upside of 1.71%. Doximity has a consensus price target of $70.44, suggesting a potential upside of 45.79%. Given Doximity’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Doximity is more favorable than Cognizant Technology Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares Cognizant Technology Solutions and Doximity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cognizant Technology Solutions 11.55% 19.00% 12.68% Doximity 39.15% 20.38% 17.01%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.2% of Cognizant Technology Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.4% of Doximity shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Cognizant Technology Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Doximity beats Cognizant Technology Solutions on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions (Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services. The Healthcare segment involves healthcare and life sciences. The Products and Resources segment consists of retail and consumer goods, manufacturing and logistics, travel and hospitality, and energy and utilities. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment includes communications, information, media and entertainment, and technology. The company was founded by Wijeyaraj Kumar Mahadeva and Francisco D’Souza in 1994 and is headquartered in Teaneck, NJ.

About Doximity (Get Rating)

Doximity, Inc. operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers. It primarily serves pharmaceutical companies and health systems. The company was formerly known as 3MD Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Doximity, Inc. in June 2010. Doximity, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.