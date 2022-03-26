Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This is an increase from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Equinor ASA has a dividend payout ratio of 19.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Equinor ASA to earn $3.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.6%.

Shares of Equinor ASA stock opened at $37.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.98. Equinor ASA has a 52 week low of $18.44 and a 52 week high of $37.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.93.

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.67. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 9.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQNR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Equinor ASA from 241.00 to 314.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.97.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 220.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the third quarter valued at $214,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the fourth quarter valued at $281,000. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

