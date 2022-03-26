Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This is an increase from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.
Equinor ASA has a dividend payout ratio of 19.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Equinor ASA to earn $3.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.6%.
Shares of Equinor ASA stock opened at $37.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.98. Equinor ASA has a 52 week low of $18.44 and a 52 week high of $37.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.93.
EQNR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Equinor ASA from 241.00 to 314.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.97.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 220.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the third quarter valued at $214,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the fourth quarter valued at $281,000. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.51% of the company’s stock.
Equinor ASA Company Profile (Get Rating)
Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.
