Nocturne Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MBTC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nocturne Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MBTC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 1,200.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBTC opened at $10.04 on Friday. Nocturne Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $10.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.01.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Nocturne Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Nocturne Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $225,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nocturne Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $281,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nocturne Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $475,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Nocturne Acquisition by 67.3% during the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 60,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Nocturne Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the disruptive technology market. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in La Jolla, California.

