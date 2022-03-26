Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Short Interest Up 1,356.0% in March

Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,400 shares, a growth of 1,356.0% from the February 28th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 369,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

JBAXY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 72 to CHF 70 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 71 to CHF 63 in a report on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 75 to CHF 67 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 64 to CHF 65 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Julius Bär Gruppe has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

Shares of Julius Bär Gruppe stock opened at $11.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.97. Julius Bär Gruppe has a 1 year low of $9.47 and a 1 year high of $14.73.

Julius Bär Gruppe AG engages in the provision of private banking services. Its services include discretionary mandates, investment advisory, open product and service platform, financial market services, investor services, financing, and wealth planning. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

