CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CMPUY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CMPUY – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a consensus rating of Buy.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA stock opened at $59.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.07. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of $53.37 and a 1-year high of $85.00.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. It operates in four segments: Ambulatory Information Systems (AIS), Pharmacy Information Systems (PCS), Hospital Information Systems (HIS), and Consumer & Health Management Information Systems (CHS).

