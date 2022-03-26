Sepio Capital LP Sells 406,269 Shares of Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA)

Sepio Capital LP cut its holdings in shares of Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Rating) by 53.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 351,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 406,269 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP owned approximately 0.16% of Proterra worth $3,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Proterra by 110.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 2,448,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,751,000 after buying an additional 1,287,601 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Proterra by 220.0% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 480,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after buying an additional 330,000 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Proterra by 110.3% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 19,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 10,311 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Proterra by 1,088.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,585,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,027,000 after buying an additional 1,451,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Proterra during the third quarter valued at $46,000. 38.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Proterra alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PTRA opened at $7.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 9.64 and a quick ratio of 8.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.40. Proterra Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.52 and a 52-week high of $20.12.

Proterra ( NASDAQ:PTRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $68.41 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Proterra Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

PTRA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Proterra from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Proterra from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on Proterra from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Proterra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Proterra presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Proterra Profile (Get Rating)

Proterra Inc is a developer and producer of commercial electric vehicle technology with an integrated business model focused on providing end-to-end solutions that enable commercial vehicle electrification through three main business units: Proterra Powered, Proterra Energy, and Proterra Transit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Proterra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proterra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.