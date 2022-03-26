Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) CFO Paul W. Hoelscher Sells 663 Shares

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 663 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $72,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Horizon Therapeutics Public stock opened at $109.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.82 and a 200 day moving average of $103.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.11. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12-month low of $79.81 and a 12-month high of $120.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.14. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,045,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $759,215,000 after buying an additional 135,736 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,053,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $663,123,000 after buying an additional 229,538 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,474,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $589,911,000 after buying an additional 32,291 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,006,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $329,327,000 after buying an additional 70,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,905,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $312,637,000 after buying an additional 90,703 shares in the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HZNP. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Horizon Therapeutics Public has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.67.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

