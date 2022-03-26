Sepio Capital LP Sells 1,255 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Sepio Capital LP decreased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,255 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $2,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 14,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter valued at $1,487,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 208,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,718,000 after acquiring an additional 25,655 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter valued at $1,756,000. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,882 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KNX. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Stifel Europe lifted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

In related news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 31,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $1,930,620.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $3,100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 88,370 shares of company stock worth $5,454,741 over the last three months. 27.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KNX opened at $52.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.55. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.00 and a 1 year high of $62.29.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 10.81%.

About Knight-Swift Transportation (Get Rating)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.