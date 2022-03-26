Analyzing Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) and Indonesia Energy (NYSE:INDO)

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) and Indonesia Energy (NYSE:INDO – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.3% of Indonesia Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of Magnolia Oil & Gas shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Magnolia Oil & Gas has a beta of 2.26, suggesting that its stock price is 126% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Indonesia Energy has a beta of -0.48, suggesting that its stock price is 148% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Magnolia Oil & Gas and Indonesia Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magnolia Oil & Gas 0 5 5 0 2.50 Indonesia Energy 1 0 0 0 1.00

Magnolia Oil & Gas currently has a consensus price target of $22.50, indicating a potential downside of 11.56%. Indonesia Energy has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential downside of 63.64%. Given Magnolia Oil & Gas’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Magnolia Oil & Gas is more favorable than Indonesia Energy.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Magnolia Oil & Gas and Indonesia Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magnolia Oil & Gas $1.08 billion 5.35 $417.28 million $2.34 10.87 Indonesia Energy $1.98 million 85.00 -$6.95 million N/A N/A

Magnolia Oil & Gas has higher revenue and earnings than Indonesia Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Magnolia Oil & Gas and Indonesia Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magnolia Oil & Gas 38.85% 47.42% 27.43% Indonesia Energy N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Magnolia Oil & Gas beats Indonesia Energy on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas (Get Rating)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About Indonesia Energy (Get Rating)

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Indonesia. It holds interests in the Kruh Block, a producing block covering an area of 258 square kilometers with net crude oil proved reserves of 2.63 million barrels located to the northwest of Pendopo, Pali, and South Sumatra; and the Citarum Block, an exploration block covering an area of 3,924.67 square kilometers located onshore in West Java. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Jakarta, Indonesia. Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited is a subsidiary of Maderic Holding Limited.

