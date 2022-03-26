The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Busey Wealth Management

Busey Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,951 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises 1.3% of Busey Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $34,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Procter & Gamble news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 12,953 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total value of $1,988,415.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 1,927 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total value of $295,813.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 566,796 shares of company stock worth $91,098,906 in the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Truist Financial raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.33.

NYSE:PG opened at $152.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $155.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.40. The company has a market capitalization of $369.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $130.29 and a 52-week high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.48%.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

