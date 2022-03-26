Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) PT Raised to $117.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) had its target price increased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $95.00 to $117.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.74% from the company’s previous close.

STLD has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD opened at $89.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Steel Dynamics has a 1-year low of $47.90 and a 1-year high of $89.69.

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.73 by $0.05. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 63.43%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 104.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will post 14.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 28th that allows the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 8.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 4,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total transaction of $338,556.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STLD. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 97.3% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

