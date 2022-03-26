VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited Declares Dividend of $0.08 (LON:VOF)

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited (LON:VOF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share on Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund stock opened at GBX 507 ($6.67) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 502.54 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 497.73. VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of GBX 410.50 ($5.40) and a 12-month high of GBX 551 ($7.25). The company has a market capitalization of £835.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.09.

About VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund (Get Rating)

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited specializes in private equity investments. The fund seeks to invest 80 percent of its portfolio in private equity and 20 percent in equitization projects will be re-allocated to listed shares. The fund also makes private investments. It invests in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

