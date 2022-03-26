VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited Declares Dividend of $0.08 (LON:VOF)

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited (LON:VOF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share on Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund stock opened at GBX 507 ($6.67) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 502.54 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 497.73. VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of GBX 410.50 ($5.40) and a 12-month high of GBX 551 ($7.25). The company has a market capitalization of £835.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.09.
About VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Receive News & Ratings for VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.