BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has raised its dividend by 2.4% over the last three years.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund alerts:

MUC opened at $12.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.03. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has a twelve month low of $12.95 and a twelve month high of $16.47.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 180,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 2.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,503,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,958,000 after buying an additional 31,605 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.46% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.