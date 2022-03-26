BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th.
BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has raised its dividend by 2.4% over the last three years.
MUC opened at $12.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.03. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has a twelve month low of $12.95 and a twelve month high of $16.47.
BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.
