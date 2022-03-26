Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vapotherm Inc. is a medical technology company. It designs and develops respiratory devices for the treatment of chronic lung and acute breathing disorders. The Company provides flow vapor transfer cartridges, delivery tubes and disinfection kits. Vapotherm Inc. is based in Exeter, New Hampshire. “

VAPO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Vapotherm from $35.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Vapotherm from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

VAPO stock opened at $14.18 on Friday. Vapotherm has a 1-year low of $12.25 and a 1-year high of $31.87. The firm has a market cap of $371.30 million, a P/E ratio of -6.17 and a beta of -1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.99 and its 200-day moving average is $19.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $22.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.39 million. Vapotherm had a negative return on equity of 68.51% and a negative net margin of 52.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 45.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.51) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vapotherm will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VAPO. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vapotherm during the 3rd quarter worth $357,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 109.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 15,578 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vapotherm, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of medical devices for patients suffering from respiratory distress. Its products include Precision Flow, Precision Flow Heliox, Oxygen Assist Module, Nitric Oxidie Disposable Patient Circuit, Tracheostomy Adapter, and Aerogen Adapter.

