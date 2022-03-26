Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) Price Target Lowered to $18.00 at Chardan Capital

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Chardan Capital from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

FEMY has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Femasys in a research note on Thursday. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Femasys from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ:FEMY opened at $2.22 on Friday. Femasys has a 52 week low of $1.76 and a 52 week high of $13.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.67 and its 200-day moving average is $4.68. The company has a current ratio of 15.57, a quick ratio of 15.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Femasys ( NASDAQ:FEMY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FEMY. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Femasys in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Femasys in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Femasys in the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Femasys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Femasys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.27% of the company’s stock.

Femasys Inc, a biomedical company, researches, develops, and manufactures medical devices for the women's healthcare market in the United States. The company develops permanent birth control solutions, such as FemBloc and FemChec; FemaSeed, an artificial insemination solution; FemCerv, a sterile, single-use disposable endocervical curettage product; and FemEMB, a product candidate for endometrial sampling in support of uterine cancer detection testing.

