Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

HUN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a buy rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Huntsman in a report on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Huntsman from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Huntsman from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huntsman from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Huntsman from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntsman currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.36.

Get Huntsman alerts:

HUN stock opened at $35.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.15. Huntsman has a 1-year low of $24.09 and a 1-year high of $41.65.

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Huntsman will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.93%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUN. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in Huntsman in the 3rd quarter valued at $343,189,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Huntsman in the 4th quarter valued at $141,366,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in Huntsman by 409.6% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,735,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198,907 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Huntsman by 159,083,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,590,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Huntsman by 699.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,672,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Company Profile (Get Rating)

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.