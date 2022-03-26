Southern Cross Electrical Engineering Limited Announces Interim Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:SXE)

Southern Cross Electrical Engineering Limited (ASX:SXE – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, March 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 28th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.92, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.43.
