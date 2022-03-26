Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ MIST opened at $6.54 on Friday. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.98 and a one year high of $8.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.06.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 985,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,457,000 after acquiring an additional 290,626 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 885,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,869,000 after buying an additional 34,157 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 203,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 52,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 7,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 13,063.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 25,996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.89% of the company’s stock.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. Its lead product candidate etripamil, is a novel, potent and short-acting calcium channel blocker that designed as a rapid-onset nasal spray to be self-administered by patients. It develops etripamil to treat paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia (PSVT), atrial fibrillation (AF), and rapid ventricular rate, and other cardiovascular indications.

