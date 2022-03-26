Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

Shares of PBLA stock opened at $2.08 on Friday. Panbela Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.45 and a fifty-two week high of $4.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.97.

Get Panbela Therapeutics alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on PBLA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Panbela Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Panbela Therapeutics from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Panbela Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Panbela Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Panbela Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Panbela Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing disruptive therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company focuses on diseases of the pancreas, including pancreatitis and pancreatic cancer. Its lead product candidate is SBP-101, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Panbela Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Panbela Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.