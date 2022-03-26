Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.580-$0.730 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $475 million-$490 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $488.52 million.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Orthofix Medical from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orthofix Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Orthofix Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $41.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Orthofix Medical from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OFIX opened at $32.79 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Orthofix Medical has a one year low of $28.65 and a one year high of $47.05.

Orthofix Medical ( NASDAQ:OFIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The medical device company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 8.26% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $125.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Orthofix Medical will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 129,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,295 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $240,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,453 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,060 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 4,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 132.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,469 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 11,667 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.

