Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.580-$0.730 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $475 million-$490 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $488.52 million.
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Orthofix Medical from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orthofix Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Orthofix Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $41.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Orthofix Medical from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.
Shares of NASDAQ:OFIX opened at $32.79 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Orthofix Medical has a one year low of $28.65 and a one year high of $47.05.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 129,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,295 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $240,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,453 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,060 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 4,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 132.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,469 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 11,667 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.
Orthofix Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)
Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.
